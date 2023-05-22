Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,282,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,086,379. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

