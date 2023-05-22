Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.07. 2,079,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,592. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.23 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.91.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

