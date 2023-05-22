Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.27 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

