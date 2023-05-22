Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,459. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.02. 2,315,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $213.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 997.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.35.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

