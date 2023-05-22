Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 56,844 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.07. 8,554,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,358,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

