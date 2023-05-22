Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,850 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

