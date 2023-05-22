Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,488. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.