Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 244 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $337.70. 28,043,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,154,992. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $338.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average of $309.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.