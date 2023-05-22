Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BHB stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

