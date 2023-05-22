Barclays Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $123.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,164. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

