Barclays Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $123.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.13.
Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,164. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
