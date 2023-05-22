Barclays Upgrades Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

Técnicas Reunidas stock opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

