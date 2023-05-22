Bard Associates Inc. Buys 39,075 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of urban-gro worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGRO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis Wilks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $169,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of UGRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.31. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

