Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 91,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

RMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,467. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.