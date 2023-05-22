Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equinox Gold worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 407,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

