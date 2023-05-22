Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 492,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

