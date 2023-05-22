Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 14.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

PSCU traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.92. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

