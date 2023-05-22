Bard Associates Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 4.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,809. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

