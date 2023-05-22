Bard Associates Inc. Invests $403,000 in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 105,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.97. 12,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,316. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

