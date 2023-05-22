Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,900,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,675,166. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

