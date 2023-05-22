Bard Associates Inc. Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 266,769 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.69. 288,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,626. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.