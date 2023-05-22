Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.