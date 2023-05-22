Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
NYSE BHC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
