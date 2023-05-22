Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,900 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 0.3 %

SDS traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

