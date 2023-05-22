Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.02 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ExlService by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $155.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.95.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,904.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,723 shares of company stock worth $464,407. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

