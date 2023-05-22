Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $6.75 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

