Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 185,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

QAI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,272. The company has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

