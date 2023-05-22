Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.73 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.17. 5,759,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

