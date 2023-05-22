Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altria Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,128. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

