Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,386,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,096,400.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.57. 1,195,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

