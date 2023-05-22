Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $4.47 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.46. 2,238,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,485. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
Several research firms have commented on MDT. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
