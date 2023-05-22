Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.