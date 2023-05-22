Belden (NYSE:BDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BDC opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,822,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.