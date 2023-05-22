Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $230.51 million and $2.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.48 or 0.06771092 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,360,325 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,760,325 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

