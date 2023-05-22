Beldex One Day Volume Tops $3.15 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $227.83 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.86 or 0.06760170 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,336,971 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,736,971 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.