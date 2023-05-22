Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,385,000 after acquiring an additional 244,780 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.41. 88,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

