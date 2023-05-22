Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 3.4 %

BBY opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.