Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.90 Per Share

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.28) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON BYG traded down GBX 4.72 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,160.28 ($14.43). 90,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.74. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.91). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

