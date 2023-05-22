BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $125.50 Average PT from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BILL opened at $94.66 on Monday. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
