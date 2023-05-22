BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $125.50 Average PT from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 819,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,554,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $94.66 on Monday. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

