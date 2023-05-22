Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 177,345 shares.The stock last traded at $383.72 and had previously closed at $382.14.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

