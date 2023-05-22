Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Increased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 291.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,675 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bio-Techne worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 676,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after buying an additional 505,442 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

TECH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.94. 301,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

