Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
BGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 1,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,793. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.
About Birks Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.