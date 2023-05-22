Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 65.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00119271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00031515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

