BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 297,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,141. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.