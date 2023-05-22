BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

TCPC opened at $10.74 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,812.81%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 262,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.