Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.