Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Boosted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. 2,813,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.