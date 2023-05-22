Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Down 4.1%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.11. Approximately 116,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 226,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

