Brian D. Brunner Purchases 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Brunner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $16,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $812,801.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 6,182,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 5,974,138 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.