Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $13.57. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 76,897 shares trading hands.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($27.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($43.20) by $16.00. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

In related news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $45,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bright Health Group news, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 1,427 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $45,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $115,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $84,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,246 shares of company stock worth $231,699. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 79,937,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 624,252 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 42,022,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 336,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 637,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

