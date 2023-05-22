Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $13.57. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 76,897 shares trading hands.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($27.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($43.20) by $16.00. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 79,937,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 624,252 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 42,022,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 336,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 637,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,825,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.