Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $689,356.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

