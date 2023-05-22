Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $675.18. 635,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $631.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $684.95. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

